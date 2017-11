COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The second and final phase of the new John Venezia Community Park on the northeast side of Colorado Springs has been a 15-year process, and it is now complete.

Phase 1, which opened back in July, included the playground, splash pad, and soccer fields. Phase 2, which opened Saturday, November 4, includes tennis and pickleball courts.

Over a decade ago, Cathy Post, who has lived in the area for 17 years, heard about the potential of the new park.

She started asking questions and got her neighbors involved. She found out the best way to get it built was to show up and be a part of the process.

Mayor John Suthers presented Post with the Spirit of the Springs Award on Saturday, but she says she’s even more proud at the sight of the new park.

“It’s amazing. It just fills my heart with so much joy when I walk by and drive by and there are people here all the time, every day. Early in the morning to late at night there’s always someone here and it’s obviously needed because there isn’t a park of this size on the northeast part of town so it’s a pretty landmark development,” Post said.