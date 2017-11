COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — We’re learning more about the suspected Texas shooter, who apparently had ties to Colorado Springs.

Records show the suspected church gunman, 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, once lived on West Colorado Avenue.

Authorities haven’t said what may have motivated the suspected shooter, but say he was found dead inside his car.

According to an Air Force spokeswoman, Kelley was previously a member of the Air Force and served at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, from 2010 until his discharge.

Air Force officials also say Kelley was court-martialed in 2012; for two counts of assault on his spouse and their child. He received a bad conduct discharge and 12 months in confinement.

According to a Regional Director with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the suspected shooter was dressed in all black “tactical-type gear,” wearing a ballistic vest.

He was apparently seen crossing the street from a gas station and began shooting before going inside the church.

According to law enforcement, the shooter was using a rifle and additional Firearms were found inside his car.

The suspect was also apparently chased by someone who lived nearby, who law enforcement say, used their own rifle to engage him.

26 people were killed and 20 others injured after the gunman opened fire inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.