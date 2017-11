Zion, Ill. — Police say teamwork led to the successful rescue of a plump raccoon who was stuck in the sewer grates of an Illinois neighborhood.

“It seems like this guy has been eating a little too well and got caught in the sewer grate,” the Zion Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Police first responded to attempt to rescue the critter, but had to call in some extra help from the Zion Public Works Department.

“They were able to free him and our friend was no worse for wear,” police said.

