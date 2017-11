COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs police are searching for a boy who was last seen in the southeast side of town on Saturday.

Authorities say 11-year-old Trevon Tyrell Black was last seen the morning of November 4, walking away from the 4200 block of Drennan Road, which is between Hancock Expressway and Jet Wing Drive, off Academy Boulevard.

Black is described as a boy, about 4 feet tall, weighing 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a red shirt, black jacket, and possibly gray sneakers.

Police say Blak has mild asthma and a mild speech impediment.

If you see him, contact police at 719-444-7000.