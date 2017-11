SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — The 14-year-old daughter of the pastor at First Baptist Church was one of those killed after a gunman opened Fire Sunday morning, according to Fox News.

Pastor Frank Pomeroy was not present for the 11:30 service when the gunman walked in and started firing, killing more than 20 people and injuring over a dozen more.

Pastor Pomeroy said his daughter Anabelle was “one very beautiful special child.”

Right now local law enforcement, the FBI and ATF are on scene.

The shooter, who has not been identified at this time, was shot and killed by police.