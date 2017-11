DENVER, Colo. — So far, over 600,000 ballots have been returned in Colorado ahead of Election Day.

According to the Colorado Secretary of State, the latest tally of ballots returned from Colorado’s county clerks for the Nov. 7 election is 612,589. There are a total 83,902 ballots returned out of El Paso County.

To find out where to drop off your ballot, click here.

Your ballot must be received in the county clerk’s office by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7.

To update your registration, view your sample ballot, check your mail ballot status, or find an in-person voting location, click here.