COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A sweet staple on the west side is back under control by its original owners.

The oldest candy company in Colorado Springs, Patsy’s Candies, was sold in 2016 by the family who had owned it for 60 years.

After selling the store on 21st Street, the Niswonger family quickly realized they wanted it back.

They celebrated their grand reopening on Saturday, welcoming back some familiar faces.

“There are a lot of people who come in all of the time and they’ll all tell you, ‘I’ve been coming since I was 4-years-old!’ So it’s nice to see that that it’s been a tradition for their whole entire family and we actually send things to their children all over the world and stuff like that,” said Cora Kuykendall, front store manager.

As part of the grand reopening, some new recipes, and of course the old favorites, are now being featured.