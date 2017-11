Related Coverage Musician of the Month: Ashtōnz

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Our November Musician of the Month is indie folk band Smith House.

Barrett Muth, Zach Brown, Julie Frost, and Brittany Brown join FOX21 Weekend Morning News to play some tunes.

You can catch their next performance on January 20, 2018 at The Wild Goose from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

To learn more about Smith House, visit their Facebook page.