HOUSTON — A woman dropped her hat from a parking garage during the Astros victory parade on Friday, but fellow fans united in a pretty unique way to return it back to her.

In a video posted on Twitter by Josh Pherigo, Astros fans can be seen throwing the hat up from the lower levels to the upper levels of the garage.

The crowds in both the garage and the street can be heard cheering for every successful toss made to the next level. The hat eventually made its way back to the woman, who caught it and waved it happily to the crowds.

The video has even caught the attention of J.J. Watt, who tweeted “Haha this awesome” in response to the video.

Watching people return this dropped hat at the parade today was unreasonably thrilling pic.twitter.com/1ghfUJsItw — Josh Pherigo (@JoshPherigo) November 3, 2017

Josh Pherigo told BuzzFeed, “Everyone was extremely happy. People were throwing confetti, little kids up on shoulders, high fives all around. This city has been through tough times lately, and you got the sense that people were glad to have a thing to collectively celebrate.”