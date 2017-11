COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a single-car crash that sent one person to the hospital overnight.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the area of Hancock Expressway and S. Circle Drive.

Police say the car was headed eastbound on Hancock when it swerved off the south side of the road and rolled multiple times.

The driver of the car was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to authorities. The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The accident is under investigation.

Eastbound Hancock Expressway from S. Circle Drive was closed early Saturday following the crash but has since reopened.