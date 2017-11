COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s almost time to reset your clocks!

Daylight saving time comes to an end Sunday, November 5, so set your reminder for 2 a.m. and enjoy that extra hour of shut-eye.

The shift means there will be more light in the morning, but it will get darker earlier in the evening.

Most importantly, you’ll be getting an extra hour of sleep between Saturday night and Sunday when you wake up.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time.

Not a fan of falling back? Don’t worry. We’ll be springing ahead in just a few months. Next year’s daylight saving time begins March 11.