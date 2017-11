COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office made a big donation to help fund cancer research.

The Sheriff’s Office gave more than $10,000 to the Memorial Hospital Foundation — Circle of Hope from the Pink Patch Project on Friday, November 3.

This is the second year the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 9 and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office have participated in the project.

“We’ve lost deputies to cancer, we’ve lost other staff to cancer, we have a number of family members and staff right now that are dealing with breast cancer and so anything that we can do as an organization to support this movement, especially in Colorado Springs, is a great project,” said Sheriff Bill Elder with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office and the public bought a total of 1,418 patches, raising $10,400.

It will all go to the Circle of Hope program, which provides direct financial assistance to cancer patients to offset the costs of the disease and treatment.