COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Trip and Joanna with Improvasaurus and Improv Colorado stop by FOX21 Weekend Morning News to talk about a family-friendly night of comedy happening Saturday night.

The Hunger Games: Improv Laff Off event benefiting Care & Share takes place at the Stargazer’s Theater at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets to the event are $10 online or at the door.