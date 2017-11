The Hershey Company is releasing its newest candy in more than 20 years!

Meet Hershey’s Gold, the newest of the bunch. It’s described as a “caramelized cream” bar with peanuts and pretzels baked inside. Notice something different here? There’s no chocolate in this Hershey’s bar.

Hershey says Gold is the first mass-market, golden creme confection in the United States, according to CNN Money. Hershey says it turns the white creme gold by browning the sugar inside, which gives Gold bars a “sweet, buttery taste” topped with a creamy finish.

Cookies ‘n Creme debuted in 1995, with the original milk chocolate Hershey’s bar first going on sale in 1900. Hershey’s Special Dark debuted in 1939.

Hershey’s Gold goes on sale December 1. Can’t wait? The new sweet treat is available now in Hershey’s Chocolate World theme parks in Hershey, Pennsylvania and Las Vegas.