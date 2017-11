PORTLAND, Maine — Nine-year-old Jacob Thompson may not live until Christmas, so his parents are planning an early holiday for him and are asking people to send him Christmas cards.

According to WCSH-TV, Jacob was diagnosed at 5-years-old with stage 4 neuroblastoma, a cancer that starts in the nerve cells and generally affects infants and young children.

“His father, Roger, and myself have been told that we should be spending as much time as possible with him and we should start making arrangements for his passing,” his mother, Michelle Thompson Simard, wrote on a GoFundMe page earlier this month. “It is expected Jacob may pass away within the month.”

Jacob’s family plans to decorate his hospital room with a Christmas tree, lights and even fake snow. Santa Claus himself will also make an appearance.

If you’d like to send Jacob a Christmas card, send it to the following address:

Jacob Thompson

c/o Maine Medical Center

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102

The family has also started a GoFundMe page if you’d like to make a donation.