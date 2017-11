COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A nonprofit in Colorado Springs is raising money to honor our nation’s war dogs.

Ruby Ridpath, co-founder of War Dog Memorial Colorado, says it all started in 2011 when she and her husband adopted their first war dog.

“They change your life, because you look deep in those eyes and you see experience, to know they’ve given their all,” said Ridpath.

Two years later, the Ridpaths created the organization. It’s something Air Force veteran Doug Provance is grateful for.

“To me it’s something kind of special, because I am a handler and it’s very important that these dogs are recognized for the service they provide,” said Provance, USAF (Ret.) and Explosive Detector Dog Handler.

Provance adopted his war dog, Cobra, about a year ago. He said while deployed, Cobra did such a great job he became known as the “Beast of Baghdad.”

“They not only protect us, but they protect how many other troops, how many other civilians,” said Provance.

Now, the organization wants to honor those dogs by creating a memorial.

Right now the cost to build the memorial at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs would cost about $200,000. The nonprofit has raised $81,000 so far.

If you’d like to help out the cause, you can donate here.

