SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Get your winter gear ready, folks!

Copper, Keystone and Breckenridge Ski Resorts are set to open Friday, November 10.

“We are feeling pretty good about everything,” Zak Sos, spokesman for Breckenridge, told Vail Daily. “We will be opening a number of trails hopefully on Peak 8 for opening day, but we can’t play the snow gods. We do hope for the best.”

The resort posted a video of some snowfall in the area Saturday morning, saying “Here comes the snow, just in time for next week’s opening day!”

Over at Keystone, snowmaking was put on pause Thursday as the resort prepares to open its mid-mountain, 3.5-mile Schoolmarm beginner terrain on Dercum Mountain for the second straight year next Friday. Snowmaking resumed Friday night, as the resort posted a nighttime shot of the operations.

Copper Mountain took to social media, too to share the excitement in opening day.

IT'S THE FINAL COUNTDOWN (dadada-da dada-da-da-da) 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/BJ8M1Kdret — Copper Mountain (@CopperMtn) November 3, 2017

Once open on November 10, Breckenridge and Keystone will be open seven days a week through the duration of their seasons. Keystone is scheduled to close on Sunday, April 9, with Breckenridge closing two weekends later.

