CLIFTON, Colo. — Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a seven-year-old boy found a vial of methamphetamine at his elementary school.

According to KKCO-TV, the boy brought the drug home without knowing what it was.

“He had a little container, playing with it, and my brother asked him to see it,” the boy’s mother, Brianna Palmer, told KKCO. “He said another kid just gave it to him in line, they always trade fidget spinners, Pokémon cards, things like that.”

Palmer said something didn’t feel right, so she took it back to Clifton Elementary School, where a Mesa County sheriff’s officer tested it and discovered it was in fact methamphetamine.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Megan Terlecky said deputies are investigating how the drug wound up in the schoolyard. She says officials don’t believe students were involved.

Officials say there’s no criminal activity involved with the students and that this is a rare event.

Read the full story on KKCO.