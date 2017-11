COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A sea of red, white, and blue made its way down Tejon Street on Saturday morning for the 2017 Veterans Day Parade.

This year’s theme was “Celebrating Military Milestones,” with thousands lining downtown Colorado Springs to catch a glimpse.

Veterans came together from all over southern Colorado to take the honorary stroll for the annual event.

The parade honors the men and women who have fought for our country and those still serving.

Everyone from Boy and Girl Scouts, to high school bands and veterans were seen giving their salutes.

Each year, about 40,000 people stretch up and down Tejon to watch the parade.

