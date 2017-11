COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a shooting in which one person was injured early Saturday in downtown Colorado Springs.

It happened around 1:35 a.m. in the area of South Tejon Street and Pikes Peak Avenue.

Police say people were leaving the bars when a disturbance ensued between Fort Carson soldiers in a nearby alley. Shots were fired, and one man was hit, according to authorities. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two people believed to be involved were immediately detained, according to officials. No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.