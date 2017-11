COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in southern Colorado Springs early Friday morning.

Police said it happened just before 4 a.m. at a home on Lacy Lane, which is near the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Airport Road. Police said the victim had two gunshot wounds, but it was unclear if he was shot twice or if they came from the same bullet. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said there were two people in the home at the time, and it appears the shooting was domestic violence-related. They said there is no danger to the public. No suspects have been arrested.