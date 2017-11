COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person was killed in a crash in Rockrimmon Friday, according to police.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Vindicator Drive just west of the intersection with Rockrimmon Boulevard. Police said one person died on the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Vindicator Drive is closed while police investigate the crash.

