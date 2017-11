COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several restaurants and businesses in the Pikes Peak region are offering special Veterans Day deals to salute those who serve.

All of the deals below are available to active duty military members and veterans unless otherwise noted. Be sure to bring proof of service to get the deal.

Activities

The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center is offering free museum entrance to everyone–regardless of military status–all day November 11. Learn more.

Colorado State Parks is offering free state park admission November 11. For free admission, present proof of service at the park gate. Everyone in the military member’s or veteran’s vehicle will be admitted for free as well. Learn more.

Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center is offering half off regular admission November 11. Learn more.

The National Park Service is offering free admission to everyone–regardless of military status–November 11 and 12. Entrance fees, commercial tour fees, and transportation entrance fees will be waived. Learn more.

The Pikes Peak Highway is offering free admission to active duty military members and veterans November 11. Others in the car pay full price. Learn more.

Pueblo Zoo is offering free admission to military members and their immediate families November 11 and 12. Learn more.

Restaurants

Applebee’s is offering a free meal from a limited menu all day November 11. Learn more and see the menu.

Bonefish Grill is offering free Bang Bang Shrimp November 11.

California Pizza Kitchen is offering a free entree from a limited menu all day November 11. Learn more and see the menu.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill is offering a free appetizer November 11.

Chili’s is offering a free entree from a limited menu all day November 11. Learn more and see the menu.

Chipotle is offering buy-one get-one-free burritos, bowls, salads, and tacos to veterans, active duty military, and military spouses. The deal is good from 5 p.m. to close Tuesday, November 7. Learn more.

Chuck E Cheese is offering a free personal one-topping pizza November 11. Learn more.

Cracker Barrel is offering a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake all day November 11. Learn more.

Denny’s is offering a free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon Friday, November 10. Learn more.

Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a free donut all day November 11.

Freddy’s is offering a free combo meal. Active duty military members and veterans can get the meal November 11, or pick up a coupon November 11 to use anytime before November 30. Learn more.

Golden Corral is offering a free dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, November 13. Learn more.

Hooters is offering a free dish from a limited menu all day November 11. You must purchase a drink to get the deal. Learn more and see the menu.

IHOP is offering free red, white, and blue pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 10. Learn more.

Little Caesars is offering a free $5 Hot-N-Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. November 11.

Olive Garden is offering a free entree from a limited menu all day November 11.

On the Border is offering a free create-your-own combo meal at select locations November 11. Learn more.

Outback Steakhouse is offering a free Bloomin’ Onion and non-alcoholic beverage all day November 11. They’re also offering 20 percent off checks from November 12 through December 31.

Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert from a limited menu November 11. Learn more and see the menu.

Red Robin is offering a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with bottomless steak fries all day November 11. Learn more.

Ruby Tuesday is offering a free appetizer (up to $10 value) all day November 11. Learn more.

Texas Roadhouse is offering a free lunch from a limited menu November 11. Learn more and see the menu.

Village Inn is offering a free Inn-Credible V.I.B Breakfast November 11. Learn more.

Services

SportClips is offering free haircuts at select locations November 11. Learn more.

Shops

Dollar General is offering an 11 percent discount on qualifying purchases in store and online November 11. The deal is good for active duty military members, veterans, and their families. Learn more.

Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us are offering a 15 percent discount in-store only from November 4 through November 11.

Walgreens is offering a 20 percent discount to active duty military members, veterans, and their families all day November 11. Customers must have a free Balance Rewards card, and only select regular-price items are eligible.