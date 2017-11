COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four people have been arrested after they robbed two people at gunpoint in a northern Colorado Springs hotel room early Friday morning, according to police.

Police said the robbery happened just after midnight Friday at the Baymont Inn and Suites at the intersection of Interstate 25 and North Academy Boulevard. Police said two hotel guests had arranged to meet someone through a website. One of the suspects let the other three suspects into the hotel through a back door, according to police. When they got to the room, the suspects hit the victims in the head with a handgun and robbed them, taking several personal items and their car.

Police said one of the victims knew one of the suspects, because she had previously sold drugs to the suspect.

Officers found and arrested the suspects a short time later. They were identified as 35-year-old Seth Sperbeck, 39-year-old Matthew Kurvink, 39-year-old Miriam Kurvink, and 34-year-old Kelia Madison. Police said they found four guns and meth in the suspects’ home on Edith Lane in central Colorado Springs.