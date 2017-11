THORNTON, Colo. — The man accused of opening fire inside a Walmart in the North Denver suburb of Thornton, faced a judge on Friday.

Three people were killed in the shooting, and Friday morning the suspect was ordered to be held without bond in Adams County.

It was Wednesday night when surveillance video shows 47-year old Scott Ostrem walking into the Walmart, authorities said he began shooting randomly.

Ostrem was taken into custody after a 14-hour manhunt.

Friday morning, the accused shooter walked into an Adams County courtroom in a blue jump suit.

Prosecutors said there could be more charges against Ostrem, but for now he’s facing three charges of first degree murder.

District Attorney Dave Young said the shooter could be facing possible attempted murder charges, as well.

Young said Friday that police needed time to interview people who escaped from the store uninjured but witness what happened.

Friday the store was still closed but police had relinquished their control of the store and turned it back to Walmart.

The defense Lawyer Emily Fleischmann asked the judge, that police continue to have control over the inside of the Walmart, so her legal team could perform its own investigation of the crime scene .

Reports said the judge denied the request saying he didn’t have the authority to grant such an order.

Fleischmann reportedly told the judge she was not allowed to return the store to conduct that investigation.

The suspect will be formally charged on Monday, if convicted, he could be facing life in prison or even the death penalty.

Carlos Moreno, Pamela Marques and Victor Vasquez were the three people killed in the shooting.

FOX21 learned from a GoFundMe page that Vasquez was a young father of two and he had a third child on the way.

