COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a triple shooting at a large Colorado Springs house party.

The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday at a house on Soft Breeze Way, which is near North Union Boulevard and Vickers Drive. Two men and a woman were injured.

On Thursday, police arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the shooting. He is charged with attempted murder.

Police said their investigation is ongoing. They are asking anyone who attended the party to tell a school resource officer, call the police non-emergency number at 719-444-7000, or call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867). They are looking for any information, including pictures, videos, and social media posts, regarding the party and those who were there.