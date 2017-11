THORNTON, Colo. — After police say Scott Ostrem opened fire in a Thornton Walmart, killing three people, witnesses are speaking out.

Virginia’s 15-year-old son was inside the Walmart with his friend during the shooting, when he called his mom and told her what she never wanted to hear.

“He just called … There’s a shooter here at Walmart. I’m not going to tell you which one, because I know you’re gonna come… But if anything happens to me, I love you guys. I love you all so much,” Virginia said her son told her over the phone.

Her son and his friend did get out unscathed, Virginia said, “He pulled his friend out the side entrance.”

But for a mother, that was something she never expected to hear on the other end of the phone, “pretty tough,” Virginia said.

Another man was also inside the Walmart and says Ostrem wasn’t shooting for long, “Just like 30 seconds.”

The Thornton Mayor says she’s thankful for everyone who came together in the city’s time of need.

“On behalf of the city, I just want to extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones,” Mayor Heidi Williams said.

26-year-old Victor Vasquez and 66-year-old Carlos Moreno died at the scene, and 52-year-old Pamela Marques was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Ostrem was arrested Thursday morning, and will appear in court Friday morning.