COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Colorado Springs now have dozens more eyes looking out for trouble around the city. Wednesday, they educated Waste Management workers on how to report suspicious activity.

It was a morning of presentations and tests, followed by certification.

“I think it is fantastic that these drivers are willing to step up and assist the police department in doing this,” Falcon Police officer Chris Ausec said. “It’s something that is going to benefit the communities as well as the drivers and their families.”

The idea is a neighborhood watch on wheels. When a driver reports something to dispatch, law enforcement is notified immediately.

“These guys know their communities,” Southern Colorado Waste Management District Manager Dave Bernal said. “They are there every day. It gives them a jump on knowing when something isn’t right.”