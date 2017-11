COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were seriously injured in a shooting in central Colorado Springs early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened just before 2 a.m. in the area of North Carefree Circle and Oro Blanco Drive. A fight broke out between two cars, and someone in one car fired several shots at the people in the other car, according to police.

The two victims were seriously injured but are expected to survive.

Police said they have found the suspect vehicle, and have limited information on the shooting suspect. The investigation is ongoing.