THORNTON, Colo. — The three people killed in a shooting at a Thornton Walmart Wednesday night have been identified.

Coroner Monica Broncucia-Jordan said Thursday that 52-year-old Pamela Marques, 66-year-old Carlos Moreno, and 26-year-old Victor Vasquez died in the shooting.

Moreno, of Thornton, was a grandfather who was a longtime maintenance worker at the Auraria Higher Education Center in downtown Denver. Spokesman Blaine Nickerson says he was well-known and respected on campus.

Vasquez was a father of two girls, his fiancee Alexis said.

The suspect in the shooting was arrested Thursday morning in Adams County.

The Associated Press and KDVR contributed to this report.