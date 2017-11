COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested after a standoff at a southern Colorado Springs motel Thursday morning.

Deputies said they were called to the Knights Inn on South Circle Drive around 5:30 a.m. for a barricaded suspect. The suspect was arrested without further incident around 7 a.m. Deputies said criminal charges are pending against him.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.