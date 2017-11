PUEBLO, Colo. — Police seized more than 60 pounds of heroin and other drugs and arrested five people in a massive drug bust in Pueblo, law enforcement officials announced Thursday.

As part of the investigation, which began in December, police searched two homes and one business, called Get Your Fix Automotive. Their searches yielded more than 60 pounds of heroin, 2.5 pounds of meth, 50 grams of cocaine, $540,000 in cash, and 35 guns, including several stolen guns and a machine gun, according to police.

Police said the heroin alone is worth about $8 million, and if cut for sale, could provide up to 40,000 doses. Police said the drug was distributed on the streets of Pueblo, as opposed to being stored for distribution in other cities.

Five suspects were indicted on federal charges for distributing drugs. They were identified as Daniel Vasquez, Roger Bujanda, Jesus Mercado Valdez, Gage Rael, and Leonard Aragon, all of Pueblo. Vasquez, Bujanda, Valdez, and Rael are also facing charges for being felons in possession of firearms.

All five suspects are in federal custody, according to police.

If convicted on the drug charges, the suspects face five years to life in prison, plus fines of up to $250,000. If convicted on the weapons charges, they face up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000.