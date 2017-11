COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An intersession program at a Colorado Springs elementary school has been canceled for the day after a woman was spotted walking around school property carrying a gun.

District officials said around 8 a.m., a woman was spotted open carrying a gun near the playground of Stratmoor Hills Elementary School, which is on Loomis Avenue just north of Fort Carson. Stratmoor is a year-round school, and most students and staff are on break this week. However, a few dozen students were on campus for a half-day intersession enrichment program.

District officials said most students were evacuated from the school and left with their parents. About 15 of them were taken to Fox Meadow Middle School, where they will be reunited with their parents. A few are sheltering in place at Stratmoor Hills while deputies search the school.

District officials said all students and staff are safe. Deputies are on scene investigating the situation.

