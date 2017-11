Related Coverage 3 killed in Colorado Walmart shooting; suspect sought

THORNTON, Colo. — Police are searching for a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

The suspect has been identified at Scott Ostrem, 47. A nationwide extradition homicide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Ostrem was wearing a black jacket with a maroon shirt and blue jeans. He left the scene in a 2017 red four-door Mitsubishi Mirage with Colorado license plate number 882 TQB. Surveillance images of Ostrem and his car are available above.

Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila says the shooting appears to be random and there are no indications that it was an act of terror.

Customers and employees hid or fled toward the exits after gunshots rang out in Thornton, which is a suburb of Denver. Avila says he doesn’t know how many rounds were fired.

Two men died at the store, and the woman died at a hospital. Authorities did not immediately release any other information about the victims.

Anyone with information on Ostrem’s whereabouts is asked to call the police tip line at 720-977-5069 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The Associated Press and KDVR contributed to this report.