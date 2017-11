Platte Avenue shooting suspects View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Surveillance photo shows a suspect in a fatal shooting on Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs Monday night. / Colorado Springs Police Department Surveillance photo shows a suspect in a fatal shooting on Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs Monday night. / Colorado Springs Police Department Surveillance photo shows a suspect in a fatal shooting on Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs Monday night. / Colorado Springs Police Department Surveillance photo shows a suspect in a fatal shooting on Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs Monday night. / Colorado Springs Police Department Surveillance photo shows a suspect in a fatal shooting on Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs Monday night. / Colorado Springs Police Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a fatal shooting in Colorado Springs earlier this week.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Monday at a business at 2231 East Platte Avenue, between Iowa Avenue and Prairie Road. When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Conte Emanuel Smith’El dead inside the business.

Surveillance images of the suspects are available above. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).