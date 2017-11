COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A sweet staple on the west side, is back under control by its original owners.

Patsy’s Original Candies was sold in 2016, by the family who had owned it for 60 years.

While it was under different ownership for nearly two years, some of the original family stayed there to work.

The first Patsy’s Candies opened in 1903 in Manitou, where the store still stands today.

The 21st street location is home to Patsy’s factory, with the Niswonger family taking it over in 1956.

After selling the store in 2016, the family quickly realized they wanted it back.

“I just think it’s such a part of the community, and people are so excited and I really want the legacy to continue,” said Si Niswonger, a third-generation owner and candy-maker.

Customers are happy the family is back too, saying the store has a little something for everyone.

“I’m a chocolate lover and you just come in and your look around and say, ‘Oh I’d like that, I’d like this, I’d like that and you kind of have to watch yourself,” said Linda Smith, a customer at Patsy’s Original Candies.

The 21st Street location will be having a grand re-opening this Saturday, starting at 9 AM.

“It’s just a nice thing to say welcome back to the family and come in and enjoy and have some fun and eat chocolate,” said Niswonger.