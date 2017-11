PUEBLO, Colo. — More than 250 people participated in the Day of Dead celebration Thursday night in Pueblo.

It’s a traditional three-day celebration, that started more than 3,000 years ago.

Most people know the tradition originated in Mexico but seven other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean celebrate the holiday.

Dia de los Muertos which means Day of the Dead, and the El Pueblo History Museum was celebrating.

“Traditional ofrendas on the alter are a lot of times like food and mementos to guide the dead back, so there is sort of a lifting of the veil between the worlds,” said Zach Werkowitch, the Community Relations Coordinator of the El Pueblo Museum.

Vera Estrada was at the event and added a photo to the community alter.

“I’m celebrating my mother,” said Estrada. “To me just because their gone doesn’t mean you forget about them.”

It’s not about mourning those who have passed, but a chance to celebrate their life, with candy skulls, face painting of Calaveras, making butterflies and learning about tradition.

The goal of El Pueblo Museum was to give the community of Pueblo a place to remember, and teach younger generations.

“A lot of people celebrate it everywhere. Lots of people celebrate it at home or in cemeteries, this is just a place we can celebrate as a community,” Werkowitch said.

“It’s a tradition we just don’t want to lose,” Estrada said.

One of the biggest celebrations in the world of day of the dead is in Mexico City. This year’s parade was held in honor of the hundreds of victims of the September 19 earthquake.