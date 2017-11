BLACK FOREST, Colo. — Academy District 20 is celebrating the groundbreaking of a new permanent home for School in the Woods.

The Black Forest school has been housed in a temporary portable building for 19 years. Because District 20 voters passed a historic $230 million bond measure, they are now working with contractors on a design for a brand new building.

The new structure will accommodate 78 School in the Woods fourth-graders, and the TRACKS middle school homeschool program.

The current building is basic, small, and crowded. The new building will have plenty of space for more outdoor learning, sustainability, exploration, and dedication to the study of natural sciences.

The new building is scheduled to open in fall 2018.