COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A southern Colorado Springs man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting his 12-year-old neighbor, according to prosecutors.

Dane Graves was found guilty Wednesday of sexual assault on a child. Police said he was arrested February 2, after an investigation revealed he had sexually assaulted his neighbor at a mobile home park in the area of Powers Boulevard and Hancock Expressway.

Graves will be sentenced January 25.