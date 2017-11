COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police say one of the victims who was shot outside a Family Dollar in central Colorado Springs last week has died from his injuries.

According to the El Paso Coroner’s Office, the victim has been identified as 18-year-old Alex Eugene Ainsworth of Colorado Springs.

The shooting happened on October 30 around 2 p.m. outside the Family Dollar near Boulder Street and Prairie Road, east of downtown. Ainsworth, along with another person, was shot.

At this time no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.

Police say this is the 25th homicide investigated by CSPD in 2017.

This continues to be an active investigation.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.