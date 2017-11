SALIDA, Colo. — A Nathrop man was killed in a rollover crash in Fremont County Wednesday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 50 about five miles east of Salida. A 1999 Dodge Durango was headed westbound when it went off the road and down a rock embankment, rolled once, and landed in the Arkansas River.

The driver, 28-year-old Brandon Todd, was ejected from the SUV and died on the scene. Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The passenger, a 31-year-old woman from Howard, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Troopers said alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.