U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Various Air Force aircraft are scheduled to perform aerial flyovers at the Air Force Academy on November 3 and 4.

On November 3, there will be a Close Air Support demonstration during noon meal formation. This is expected to include Joint Terminal Attack Controllers on the Academy’s Terrazzo directing flyovers by an A-10 Thunderbolt II and F-16 Fighting Falcon to mimic CAS applications used in modern conflicts.

The showcase will encompass simulated munition demonstrations, which will create additional noise to enhance the realism of the scenario.

During the pre-game festivities leading up to the kickoff for the Air Force v. Army football game on November 4, there will be multiple flyovers. Scheduled are an A-10 Thunderbolt II, U-2 Dragon Lady, F-16 Fighting Falcon and a B-1 Lancer over Falcon Stadium. Official game time kick-off is scheduled for 1:32 p.m. local time.

Those living in neighborhoods surrounding the Air Force Academy can expect increased air traffic and noise during this time.

