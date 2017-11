COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two suspects have been arrested after they robbed a woman and tried to rob a man at gunpoint in Colorado Springs Tuesday evening, according to police.

Police said around 6:20 p.m., a man was walking down Galway Drive when a silver SUV pulled up next to him. Someone inside pulled a gun and demanded the man’s cell phone, according to police. The victim refused to give it to him, and the SUV left the area.

Then, around 8 p.m., the same suspects robbed a woman at gunpoint in the area of South Murray Boulevard and Sandpiper Drive, according to police. They stole her purse, which was full of Halloween candy.

Police found the SUV a short time later and detained the occupants, two men and two boys. Police said they found the stolen purse inside the SUV. They also found a gun that was thrown from the SUV as officers arrived.

Police arrested two suspects, 18-year-old Terrance Hester and a 17-year-old boy. Both are charged with attempted aggravated robbery and aggravated robbery.