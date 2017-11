TOKYO — Non-smoking employees at a company in Japan are getting six extra paid vacation days a year.

Tokyo-based marketing firm Piala says the idea came from an employee who complained that colleagues who smoked often worked less because of the cigarette breaks they took throughout the day, according to CNN.

The company says it’s a “win-win” solution.

“We don’t give punishment for smoking,” said Piala spokesman Hirotaka Matsushima. “Instead, we offer a benefit for not smoking.”

Employees used to think it was unfair that smokers “spend about 15 minutes each for a cigarette break,” Matsushima said. The situation was compounded by the fact that smokers often went down from the company’s office on the 29th floor to a smoking area in the basement.

Altogether, the cigarette breaks kept many employees away from their desks for about 40 minutes each day, according to Matsushima.

About 1 in 5 adults in Japan smoke, and smoking rooms are commonly found in offices and public establishments.

Since Piala introduced its new vacation incentive in September, 4 out of 42 smokers on staff have given up, Matsushima said.