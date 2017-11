FALCON, Colo. — A horse was killed when a fire destroyed a Falcon barn early Wednesday morning, according to firefighters.

Firefighters said the fire started just before 4:30 a.m. in a barn on Whiting Way. When firefighters arrived, it had engulfed the barn and spread to a nearby garage. A total of 21 firefighters from several different departments helped put on the fire.

The barn was destroyed in the fire, killing one horse. The garage was heavily damaged, according to firefighters. No houses were damaged, and no one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters said it appears the fire started accidentally.