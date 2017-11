COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s that time of year again! Colorado Springs Utilities is teaming up with Ace Hardware for their annual holiday light exchange.

Now through December 24, CSU customers can drop off up to three old holiday string lights for a coupon for $5 off the purchase of select Celebrations by ACE Brand Holiday LED light sets at participating local Ace Hardware stores.

The old lights will be recycled and funds will be donated to Project COPE, a local organization that dedicates its entire funding to utilities payment assistance throughout the year.

You can drop off your lights at the Conservation and Environmental Center located at 2855 Mesa Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (except holidays) through December 24.

You can also visit your local Ace Hardware store from noon to 3 p.m. on the following days for in-store exchanges:

November 3: Centennial — 4201 Centennial Blvd

November 8: Northgate — 13355 Voyager Pkwy

November 10: Circle — 1225 North Circle Drive

November 15: South Academy — 2730 South Academy Blvd

November 17: Uintah — 1830 West Uintah Street

November 18: Stetson Hills — 5944 Stetson Hills Blvd Ste 180

November 19: Austin Bluffs — 3640 Austin Bluffs Pkwy

November 29: Bon Shopping Center — 2300 N Wahsatch Ave

December 2: Centennial — 4201 Centennial Blvd

December 6: Northgate — 13355 Voyager Pkwy

December 9: Uintah — 1830 West Uintah Street

December 13: South Academy — 2730 South Academy Blvd

December 15: Circle — 1225 North Circle Drive

December 16: Stetson Hills — 5944 Stetson Hills Blvd Ste 180

December 17: Austin Bluffs — 3640 Austin Bluffs Pkwy

According to CSU, LED holiday lights consume 90 percent less electricity than old strands. Additionally, CSU said LED lights have the following advantages:

Safer: LEDs are much cooler than incandescent lights, reducing the risk of combustion or burnt fingers.

Sturdier: LEDs are made with epoxy lenses, not glass, and are much more resistant to breakage.

Longer lasting: The same LED string could still be in use 40 holiday seasons from now.

Easier to install: Up to 25 strings of LEDs can be connected end-to-end without overloading a wall socket.