COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department has released a video hoping to educate drivers and give insight on how to respond when being pulled over by a police officer.

“This dialogue is intended to further enhance the CSPD’s relationship with the community it serves,” CSPD said in a statement.

Last May, CSPD’s Community Relations Unit met with ministers from the southeastern quadrant of Colorado Springs. The meeting was conducted to facilitate an open dialogue regarding relationships between law enforcement and the community. As a result of the meeting, it was determined that a video showing what happens during a traffic stop and what a driver or passenger should do during a traffic stop would be helpful to the community.

Community leaders, school officials, teachers, and parents are encouraged to use the video as a starting point for conversations regarding traffic stops and police interactions.