Back in February, we first told you that a live-action version of the 1994 animated classic “The Lion King” was in the works.

On Wednesday, Beyonce confirmed she’s joining the cast and is set to voice Nala in in the Jon Favreau remake.

Beyonce posted on Facebook “#TheLionKing 2019” with a photo of the rest of the voice cast, which also revealed that Keegan-Michael Key will be playing hyena Kamari.

The voice cast also includes Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones as Mufasa (reprising his role from the original), and Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa.

“The Lion King” will hit theaters summer of 2019.