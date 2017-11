EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who abducted and sexually assaulted a girl in Security.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Tuesday, October 10 between 6:40 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. Authorities say the girl was “violently abducted” and forced into the back of an SUV in the area of Harvard Street and Widefield Boulevard. The girl was sexually assault, then dragged from the SUV in the area of Widefield and Grinnell Boulevards, according to authorities.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s, 6 feet tall, with a skinny/average build and brown eyes. During the assault, he was wearing a grey shirt, black sweatpants, and an “Army-colored” hat. He has a scar on his right hand between his index finger and thumb, and authorities say he may have a mark on his right forearm where the victim bit him.

The suspect SUV is described as possibly a black Nissan Rogue or Saturn Vue, as pictured below.

If you have any information, call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.