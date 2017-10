Happy Halloween, Colorado!

Whether your entire family is dressed to the nines or you furry friend is donning a clever banana suit, we want to see your Halloween spirit!

Share your photos with us via email to news@kxrm.com or share it to our Facebook page so we can add it to our photo gallery.

VIEWER PHOTOS: Halloween 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy Jamie Nathan Soares‎ Photo courtesy Tralece Conley‎ Photo courtesy Jamie Nathan Soares‎